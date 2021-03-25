1,488 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 5,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,731,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,131,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,348.00 to $1,437.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,520.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,508.21.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,422.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.21, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,457.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,361.13. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $599.78 and a 52 week high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,120 shares of company stock valued at $75,555,516. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

