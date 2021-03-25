148,976 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Bought by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 148,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,140,000. Truist Financial accounts for 0.9% of Prana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $597,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $5,094,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after acquiring an additional 139,698 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,832,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,756,000 after acquiring an additional 89,242 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.13. 196,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,141,799. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $61.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.03.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

