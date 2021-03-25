14,959 Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 415.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $181.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of -127.27 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.84. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.13 and a 12 month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TDOC has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.75.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $505,294.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $329,070.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 4,463 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $817,532.34. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 22,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,080,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 362,040 shares of company stock worth $78,534,115 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

