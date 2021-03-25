150,000 Shares in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Bought by Jacobs Asset Management LLC

Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Cadence Bancorporation as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CADE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.14.

NYSE:CADE traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Cadence Bancorporation Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.