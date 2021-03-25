155,190 Shares in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 155,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.06% of TransAlta at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TAC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in TransAlta during the third quarter worth $9,770,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransAlta by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,302,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,200 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in TransAlta by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 918,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 564,668 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth $4,062,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TransAlta by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,647,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,665,000 after purchasing an additional 508,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

TAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. CIBC upgraded TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on TransAlta from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.53.

Shares of TAC opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.13. TransAlta Co. has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $9.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.48.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $417.45 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. Analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -155.56%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

