$16.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will post sales of $16.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.24 billion. Phillips 66 reported sales of $21.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year sales of $76.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.48 billion to $81.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $84.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.29 billion to $97.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

NYSE PSX opened at $82.03 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.27. The stock has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

