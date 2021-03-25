$163.51 Million in Sales Expected for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to report sales of $163.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Employers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.00 million and the highest is $166.02 million. Employers posted sales of $188.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year sales of $664.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $655.20 million to $673.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $689.52 million, with estimates ranging from $676.90 million to $702.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $191.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.57 million. Employers had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EIG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In related news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,835.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,757.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Employers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,132,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,167,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 5.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,295,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 40,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 254.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 238,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 170,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,706. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of -0.03. Employers has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Employers’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

