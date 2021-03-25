186,783 Shares in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Purchased by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Coty by 5.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 510,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 25,458 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Coty by 11.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 429,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 44,533 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Coty by 16.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Coty during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Evercore ISI raised Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

COTY opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.25. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,175.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Coty Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.