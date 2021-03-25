1inch Price Reaches $3.71 (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last week, 1inch has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. One 1inch token can currently be purchased for about $3.71 or 0.00007132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1inch has a total market cap of $553.10 million and $100.42 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.19 or 0.00454453 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00057715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.32 or 0.00175709 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $415.33 or 0.00799137 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00049961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00075102 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

1inch Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,219,369 tokens. 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

