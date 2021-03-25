1irstcoin Trading Down 25.4% Over Last 7 Days (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $25.33 million and approximately $22,698.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00008849 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.49 or 0.00159105 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,971,867 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

