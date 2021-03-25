1World One Day Volume Reaches $9,051.00 (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One 1World coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0874 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, 1World has traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar. 1World has a market cap of $3.25 million and $9,051.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00025696 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00049541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.46 or 0.00635656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00063500 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00023885 BTC.

1World Coin Profile

1World (1WO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

