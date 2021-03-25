$2.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will post sales of $2.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.18 billion and the lowest is $2.13 billion. Ryder System reported sales of $2.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year sales of $8.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $8.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on R shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in Ryder System by 348.8% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System stock opened at $70.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.16%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

