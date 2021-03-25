$2.34 EPS Expected for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will post $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lennar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.29 and the highest is $2.37. Lennar posted earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year earnings of $10.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.39 to $12.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.74 to $12.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Lennar’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS.

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.71.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,715.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

LEN traded up $4.49 on Thursday, reaching $99.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,461,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,065. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.16 and a 200-day moving average of $80.73. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lennar has a one year low of $32.41 and a one year high of $101.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

