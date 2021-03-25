202,000 Shares in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 202,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.41% of Radiant Logistics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in Radiant Logistics by 18.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 322,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 49,342 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $578,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 67.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 656,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 264,883 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 111,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLGT opened at $6.42 on Thursday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $320.79 million, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $218.81 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 18.95%.

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

