20,429 Shares in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEPC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,506,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,331 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after acquiring an additional 75,922 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. 51.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $44.27 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $63.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

