2key.network Market Capitalization Achieves $3.07 Million (2KEY)

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 25th. 2key.network has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and $305,718.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 2key.network token can now be purchased for $0.0492 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, 2key.network has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00024959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00048906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.16 or 0.00639783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00063708 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00023971 BTC.

About 2key.network

2KEY is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,446,065 tokens. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key

Buying and Selling 2key.network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using U.S. dollars.

