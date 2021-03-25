32,500 Shares in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Bought by Jacobs Asset Management LLC

Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of eHealth as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in eHealth by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in eHealth by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

EHTH stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $66.75. 44,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,727. eHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.84 and a twelve month high of $151.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $293.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.31 million. Sell-side analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

