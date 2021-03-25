$326.41 Million in Sales Expected for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will announce sales of $326.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $320.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $330.60 million. IPG Photonics reported sales of $249.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IPG Photonics.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $336.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

IPGP has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $202.83 on Thursday. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $100.92 and a 1 year high of $262.55. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 102.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.75 and its 200 day moving average is $208.17.

In related news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $356,024.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,233.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $1,498,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,091 shares of company stock worth $6,239,688. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IPG Photonics (IPGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.