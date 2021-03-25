$37.17 Million in Sales Expected for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) will report $37.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IMAX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.57 million and the lowest is $34.38 million. IMAX reported sales of $34.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year sales of $237.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $212.84 million to $252.59 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $348.80 million, with estimates ranging from $325.40 million to $396.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $55.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. IMAX’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on IMAX from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark upped their target price on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.93.

In other IMAX news, CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $45,720.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,275.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $113,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,559 shares of company stock worth $195,464 in the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 11,150.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,262 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX stock opened at $19.89 on Thursday. IMAX has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average is $16.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.85.

IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

