43,009 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 358.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL opened at $85.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.55 and a 200-day moving average of $89.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $55.73 and a 52 week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

