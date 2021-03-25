$46.04 Million in Sales Expected for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to announce sales of $46.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.60 million. Transcat posted sales of $45.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full year sales of $170.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.72 million to $171.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $183.53 million, with estimates ranging from $179.61 million to $185.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $44.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Transcat from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on Transcat from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.50 target price on shares of Transcat in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Transcat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $36,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,919,825.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $264,816 over the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 236.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 5.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 86.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 315,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 146,296 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat during the third quarter worth approximately $444,000. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $51.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average is $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.82 million, a PE ratio of 56.05, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. Transcat has a 52 week low of $22.87 and a 52 week high of $54.15.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

