$46.62 Million in Sales Expected for Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to post $46.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.40 million and the lowest is $45.00 million. Vocera Communications posted sales of $40.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year sales of $220.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $219.60 million to $224.52 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $244.77 million, with estimates ranging from $234.70 million to $253.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VCRA. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 25,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $1,096,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $282,899.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,830,464.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,279 shares of company stock worth $5,729,778 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,134,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000.

Shares of VCRA opened at $38.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -106.64 and a beta of 0.08. Vocera Communications has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

