46,748 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Purchased by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 46,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 2.6% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

TSM stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.45. The stock had a trading volume of 16,672,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,927,793. The firm has a market cap of $572.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

