56,900 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Acquired by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,650,000. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $85,507.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,347 shares of company stock worth $20,667,621. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $17.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,027.81. The company had a trading volume of 20,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,074. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,079.81 and a 52 week high of $2,152.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,073.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,779.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

