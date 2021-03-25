580,664 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Bought by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 580,664 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,279,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in HP by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 25,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in HP by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,934,876 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $47,949,000 after acquiring an additional 637,860 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in HP by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 371,764 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $9,142,000 after acquiring an additional 21,652 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its holdings in HP by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 106,736 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.76.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.55. The company had a trading volume of 163,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,580,000. The firm has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.27. HP Inc. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $31.11.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

