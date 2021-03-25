5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.91

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.91 and traded as high as C$4.38. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$4.29, with a volume of 81,393 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VNP. Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 5N Plus to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of 5N Plus in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$350.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.91.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.