63,752 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Purchased by Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,000. PayPal comprises about 4.4% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,534,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,247,000 after purchasing an additional 958,625 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after purchasing an additional 839,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,218,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $231.75. 190,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,907,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.40 and its 200 day moving average is $224.07. The firm has a market cap of $271.42 billion, a PE ratio of 88.40, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.88 and a 1 year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at $60,027,183.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total transaction of $19,264,114.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,106,569.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

