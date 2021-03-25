$655.46 Million in Sales Expected for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) will announce $655.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $664.70 million and the lowest is $647.00 million. ITT posted sales of $663.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full year sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ITT.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ITT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,874,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $760,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,071 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ITT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,494,000 after buying an additional 186,200 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in ITT by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,860,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $220,300,000 after buying an additional 18,195 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in ITT by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,070,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,439,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in ITT by 1.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,539,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $90,911,000 after buying an additional 20,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $86.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.65. ITT has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $90.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITT (ITT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.