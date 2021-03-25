7,500 Shares in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Bought by Jacobs Asset Management LLC

Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,307,000. First Citizens BancShares comprises 1.8% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of First Citizens BancShares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 178 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $837.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,162.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378 shares in the company, valued at $316,760.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 450 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,979,705. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 958 shares of company stock worth $722,462. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock traded up $25.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $801.16. 1,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $765.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $568.46. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $288.98 and a twelve month high of $887.60. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.17.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $485.48 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 12.08%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

