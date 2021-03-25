75,584 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Acquired by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 75,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 261.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 51,694 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 52.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 11.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth $585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.54. 114,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,282. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average of $46.40. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $55.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.75, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.07.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 122,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $6,133,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,702,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $140,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock worth $67,269,864 over the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

