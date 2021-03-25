8,064,560 Shares in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Acquired by Lone Pine Capital LLC

Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,064,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,600,000. Farfetch accounts for about 1.9% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 2.37% of Farfetch as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 352.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,483,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,079,000 after acquiring an additional 19,850,348 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $873,875,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,148,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,300 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Farfetch from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Farfetch from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Shares of FTCH stock traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $53.15. 168,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,076,249. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.49. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($6.15). The firm had revenue of $540.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.10 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

