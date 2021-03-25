89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) PT Raised to $95.00

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) had its price target boosted by Chardan Capital from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 321.66% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on 89bio from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

Get 89bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.53. 859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.01. 89bio has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $42.36.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.24. Research analysts forecast that 89bio will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 59,185 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of 89bio by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of 89bio by 18,061.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 434,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.