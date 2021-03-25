9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Receives Buy Rating from Brookline Capital Acquisition

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition’s price objective points to a potential upside of 312.37% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NMTR. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.
9 Meters Biopharma stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 97,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,273,042. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12. 9 Meters Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 1,015.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,035,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,066 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $1,195,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $678,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $601,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 292,246 shares during the last quarter. 19.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About 9 Meters Biopharma
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.
Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?
Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.