9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Receives Buy Rating from Brookline Capital Acquisition

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition’s price objective points to a potential upside of 312.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NMTR. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

9 Meters Biopharma stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 97,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,273,042. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12. 9 Meters Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 1,015.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,035,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,066 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $1,195,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $678,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $601,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 292,246 shares during the last quarter. 19.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

