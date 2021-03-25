AAX Token (AAB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8,314.00

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. AAX Token has a market cap of $1.09 million and $8,314.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AAX Token has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One AAX Token coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00025024 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00048748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $336.11 or 0.00640478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00063713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00023987 BTC.

AAX Token Profile

AAX Token (AAB) is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange . The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

AAX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AAX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AAX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

