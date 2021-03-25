Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,224 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $22,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 84,619 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,610 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,702,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.47.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.99. 31,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,278,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $68.15 and a 12 month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $70,798.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,036,025.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

