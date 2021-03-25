ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stake Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $7,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,702,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,482,000 after buying an additional 134,840 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $25.34 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $58.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.96 and a 200-day moving average of $47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACAD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.94.

In other news, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $103,801.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,888.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $1,641,856.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 21,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583 over the last ninety days. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

