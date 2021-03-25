AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.70

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.70 and traded as high as $1.73. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 2,059,562 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $199.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 350.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,948 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 24.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

