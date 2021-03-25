Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.90

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.90 and traded as high as $12.47. Achieve Life Sciences shares last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 71,221 shares trading hands.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, March 12th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90. The company has a market cap of $72.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.16. Equities analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHV. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $279,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 72,259.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

About Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

