Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Harlan S. Robins Sells 5,290 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 5,290 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $202,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ADPT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.68. 1,431,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,883. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.72 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.68.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $30.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 million. Equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,954,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,378 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,952,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,571,000 after purchasing an additional 713,320 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,847,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,871,000 after purchasing an additional 124,605 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,417,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,087,000 after purchasing an additional 538,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,337,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,105,000 after purchasing an additional 234,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.