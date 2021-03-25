Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Harlan S. Robins Sells 5,290 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 5,290 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $202,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
ADPT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.68. 1,431,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,883. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.72 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.68.
Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $30.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 million. Equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.
About Adaptive Biotechnologies
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.
Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.