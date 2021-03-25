Ade LLC Acquires Shares of 4,375 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ade LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Ade LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $249.34. The stock had a trading volume of 71,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,394. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.89 and a fifty-two week high of $269.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.47 and its 200 day moving average is $244.74.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

