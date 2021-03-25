Ade LLC Invests $9.27 Million in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ade LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,273,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.5% of Ade LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,842,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 430,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,279,000 after acquiring an additional 137,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 27,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $388.46. The company had a trading volume of 560,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,312,654. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $240.49 and a 1-year high of $399.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $390.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

