Ade LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ade LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 85,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,929,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 4.8% of Ade LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $71.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,147,642 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.94.

