Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,490 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,290 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Change Path LLC grew its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Adobe by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Adobe by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $449.44. 63,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,784. The company has a market cap of $215.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.71 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $466.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.68.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,515 shares of company stock valued at $52,971,092. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

