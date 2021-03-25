Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.56

Shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.56 and traded as high as $0.83. Advaxis shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 2,833,966 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $90.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 3.18.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Advaxis had a negative net margin of 13,144.62% and a negative return on equity of 81.49%. The company had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advaxis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Advaxis by 602.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 253,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 217,634 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advaxis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advaxis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Advaxis by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,069,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803,200 shares during the period. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

