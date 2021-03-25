Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 672 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total value of $6,225,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,847.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,347 shares of company stock worth $20,667,621 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

GOOG traded down $12.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,032.99. 49,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,074. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,073.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1,779.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,079.81 and a 52 week high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

