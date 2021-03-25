Advisors Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,189 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Zebra Technologies worth $31,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $72,283,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 183.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 181,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,782,000 after buying an additional 117,351 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,313,000 after buying an additional 115,334 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,447,000 after buying an additional 99,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 208,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,127,000 after buying an additional 83,477 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $7.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $456.48. 8,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,635. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $468.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.90. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $170.63 and a 52 week high of $516.78.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.67.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total value of $167,145.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,851.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.10, for a total value of $473,926.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

