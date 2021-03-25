Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,960 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,647 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.47.

ABT stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,278,627. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $210.39 billion, a PE ratio of 62.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $68.15 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.15.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

