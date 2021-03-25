Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.4% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $36,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $230.84. 487,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,907,152. The company has a market cap of $270.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.69, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.07. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.88 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

