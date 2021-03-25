Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $13.51 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,295 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,779 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

SBUX stock traded up $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $106.26. The company had a trading volume of 368,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,643,012. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $60.90 and a 12-month high of $112.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.02. The stock has a market cap of $125.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

