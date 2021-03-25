Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $19.87 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,588 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 20,704 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $19,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $307,738,000 after buying an additional 625,506 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $219,448,000 after buying an additional 557,891 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after buying an additional 401,671 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,471,049 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $315,656,000 after buying an additional 352,847 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,009,212,000 after buying an additional 344,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $224.11. The stock had a trading volume of 114,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,872. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $155.00 and a 12 month high of $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $167.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.49.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.55.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.